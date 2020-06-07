California ambush leaves 1 deputy dead, 2 officers injured

A call about a suspicious truck led to an ambush Saturday that resulted in the death of a Northern California sheriff's deputy and the injury of two other law enforcement officers, according to reports.

Sergeant Damon Gutzwiller, 38, was shot dead during the clash in Ben Lomond, an unincorporated area, said Santa Cruz County Sheriff Jim Hart.

A second officer was injured and a third officer from the California Highway Patrol was shot in the hand, the sheriff said.

Gutzwiller was a married father of one son with a second child on the way, Hart told FOX 2 of the San Francisco Bay Area.

"Words cannot express the pain we feel for Damon and his family," Hart told the station. "Today we lost a hero."

The suspect, identified as Steven Carrillo, 38, was shot during his capture and was being treated in a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff added.

The deputies responded to a 911 call around 1:30 p.m. after a caller said a suspected truck had weapons and bomb-making devices inside, Hart said.

When the officers arrived, they saw the van pull away, so the officers followed. When the van came down an driveway at Carrillo's home, officers were ambushed by gunshots and explosives after exiting their vehicle.

Gutzwiller was shot and then died in a hospital. Another officer was wounded by gunfire or shrapnel and hit by a vehicle when the suspect fled.

Carrillo attempted to steal a vehicle and was injured while being arrested.

Hart said Carrillo was taken to a hospital for treatment and that he would be charged with first-degree murder.

Ben Lomond is a city of approximately 6,000 residents in the Santa Cruz Mountains.

