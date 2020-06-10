California "ambush" suspect posted anti-police messages before killing deputy, authorities say

An active-duty member of the United States Air Force facing murder charges in connection with Saturday's "ambush" for the shooting death of a California sheriff's deputy posted online messages against police prior to the alleged attack , according to reports.

"Who needs an antifa to start riots when you have the police to do it for you," suspect Steven Carrillo, 32, said Friday a day before the Santa Cruz Sheriff's Office Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller, 38, was shot and killed in a shootout with Carrillo, who was later captured while trying to flee the scene, authorities said.

Gutzwiller, a 14-year veteran whose widow is pregnant with the couple's second child, later died in a hospital. A second deputy and a California Highway Patrol officer were injured in the incident.

In another post, Carrillo allegedly lashed out at police in a post about an Ohio woman who reportedly died after officers shot her with tear gas at a protest in Columbus, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

"He is an angry man trying to harm police officers," Santa Cruz County Sheriff Jim Hart said at a press conference, according to the report. "I am confident that our district attorney will bring justice for Damon's murder."

Meanwhile, Air Force officials confirmed that Carrillo underwent explosive training at McGuire-Dix Joint Base in Lakehurst, NJ, in September 2018 while serving as "Team Leader Phoenix Raven," reported KPIX-TV of San Francisco.

Unexpected explosives were detonated during the ambush in which Gutzwiller was fatally shot, and more explosives and weapons were found inside the house in Ben Lomond where the shooting occurred, authorities said. Ben Lomond is an unincorporated area in the Santa Cruz Mountains, south of San Francisco.

In addition, authorities revealed that Carrillo was detained after a local resident threw him to the ground and disassembled him from a rifle, tube bomb, and pistol. Carrillo attempted to steal a car in an attempt to flee the ambush, authorities said.

"It was something remarkable, remarkable and heroic what that resident did," Hart told reporters Monday, according to KPIX. “He [the resident] does not want to be named. He does not want any recognition. … This guy [Carrillo] could have done a lot more damage in our community if that resident hadn't taken the action he did. "

An FBI official said investigators were still seeking to determine whether the ambush in Ben Lomond was related to the May 29 fatal shooting of David Patrick Underwood, 53, a Federal Protection Service officer in federal court in Oakland. , California, the Chronicle reported.

Both incidents involved the use of a van by the suspect, but it was unclear whether a van seen in Oakland was the same vehicle Carrillo was driving on Saturday when officers followed him to Ben Lomond's home after receiving a call from the truck contained weapons and bombs. making materials

Carrillo was stationed at Travis Air Force Base in northern California and previously at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas, the Chronicle reported.

In the attack on Ben Lomond, the second deputy was shot in the chest but was saved by a bulletproof vest, authorities told the Chronicle. He was also wounded by shrapnel and was run over by the suspect's vehicle when Carrillo drove away.

The California Highway Patrol officer suffered a gunshot wound to one hand, authorities said.