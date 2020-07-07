California Assembly delays return to work as 5 workers test positive for coronavirus

A coronavirus outbreak in the California Legislature has indefinitely delayed the return of the State Assembly to work since a scheduled summer recess, highlighting the rapid spread of the virus in a state that has imposed new restrictions on bars and restaurants following a surge in cases. and hospitalizations.

President Anthony Rendon's office confirmed that five people working in the State Assembly have tested positive for the coronavirus. That includes Assemblywoman Autumn Burke, a Democrat from Inglewood, who is believed to have been infected while on the floor of the Assembly last month when lawmakers returned to the State Capitol in Sacramento to pass a $ 202.1 billion budget.

The Assembly was scheduled to return to work on July 13.

"The Assembly will remain in recess until further notice," said Rendon. "We have made this decision, as we did in March, to protect members, staff and the public from exposure, and it is in light of recent news of positive coronavirus testing on Capitol Hill."

Many state legislatures were closed earlier this year when the pandemic took over the United States, including California, where lawmakers missed nearly two months of work in their first unscheduled recess in 158 years. But many legislatures eventually returned to work with restrictions to limit the spread of the virus.

In California, those restrictions included mandatory masks for legislators on the floor, in addition to physical distancing in the chamber. Burke said that both she and the person who exposed her to the virus wore masks.

"Currently, my daughter and I have no symptoms, but we will remain in quarantine until a doctor makes it known to us," Burke wrote in a message posted on his Twitter account.

The delay comes as more young people are receiving the coronavirus in California, fueling an increase in hospitalizations across the state and prompting Governor Gavin Newsom's administration to step up new restrictions on bars and restaurants.

Statewide, coronavirus hospitalizations have increased 56 percent in the past two weeks, while the number of confirmed cases has increased 53 percent. In Los Angeles County, where a quarter of the state's population lives, people ages 18 to 40 now account for 25 percent of all coronavirus hospitalizations, up from 10 percent in April.

"Unfortunately, where we are today is different from where we were two, three or four weeks ago. Cases are emerging, hospitalizations are increasing and, above all, this is a reflection of greater dissemination of the community," said the director of Los Angeles County Public Health, Barbara Ferrer. .

Overall, about 56 percent of the state's nearly 74,000 hospital beds are occupied, leaving some 32,000 beds available for new patients. But the number of coronavirus hospitalizations has steadily increased in recent weeks, and now accounts for 8 percent of all hospitalizations in California compared to 6 percent a month ago.

Hospitals in Imperial County are overwhelmed, forcing the transfer of 500 patients to medical centers in other counties.

In response, Newsom ordered the closure of bars, indoor restaurants and other closed businesses for the next three weeks in 23 of the state's 58 counties. During the busy Independence Day weekend, the Newsom administration deployed "strike teams" of state inspectors to enforce those rules. But the teams only issued 52 citations because most business owners complied with state directives, Newsom said.

"The vast majority of people were doing the right thing," he said. "Even if people didn't comply, the commitment caused people to comply again very quickly."

Newsom had sent a letter Friday urging local police and sheriffs to enforce state health orders. He warned local elected officials again on Monday that they risk losing $ 2.5 billion in state funds if they refuse to guarantee compliance.

In West Hollywood, where city officials authorized law enforcement to fine $ 300 for not wearing face covers, officers detained more than 100 people but did not fine anyone over the weekend, according to the captain. Los Angeles County Sheriff Edward Ramírez, who oversees West Hollywood Station.

San Diego County, added to the state watch list on Friday due to its growing number of cases, announced Monday that it will comply with Newsom's order by banning indoor dining and re-closing movie theaters, game rooms , museums, bowling alleys and other family entertainment. places

The county has seen more than 21 outbreaks of at least three people from different homes, including 16 in restaurants.

"We have to fight to stop the spread to save our economy," said San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that disappear within two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, such as pneumonia and death.