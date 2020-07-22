California bail policy sees man arrested for car theft 13 times in 12 weeks

The Los Angeles district attorney announced Tuesday that a man faces four felony cases for stealing more than a dozen cars in a three-month period.

José Enrique Esquivel faces 14 felony charges for car theft between March 30 and June 15.

The 24-year-old Esquivel was reportedly arrested on March 30 for stealing a truck and then released immediately after the coronavirus emergency bail schedule, which sought to reduce prison populations during the pandemic.

"Defendant was arrested again for driving or attempting to steal a truck, but was released on April 28, May 8, twice on May 14, May 20, May 23, May 27, June 6, 8 June 13, June 13 and June 15, Ricardo Santiago, a public information official, said in a statement Tuesday.

Esquivel has been charged with 12 counts of "driving or taking a vehicle without consent" and second-degree theft in another case.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy Trina Schrader called Esquivel "a prolific car thief who victimized vehicle owners with modest incomes," a local media outlet reported.

Schrader asked anyone to come forward if he believes he was the victim of the Esquivel robbery.

"Suspect Esquivel showed little respect for the owners of these vehicles, who often relied on these stolen vehicles as their sole means of transportation," Schrader said Tuesday.

"The suspect is also accused of exploiting the Los Angeles County Bail Out Program modification during his crime wave, while the County endured the state emergency COVID-19 where most crimes were designated to have zero bail."

Esquivel was eventually detained by authorities in his last robbery attempt on June 23 because the emergency bail schedule had ended.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges and his bond was set at $ 550,000.

Esquivel is scheduled to appear in court on July 27 and again on August 10 for four separate cases.

The defendant was previously convicted of "convicted of driving or taking a vehicle without consent" twice in 2017 and twice more in 2018 and 2019.

"Assistant District Attorney Alexander Karkanen of the Regional Auto Theft Task Force said Esquivel faces a possible maximum sentence of 17 years in state prison if convicted," the press release said Tuesday.

Santiago could not immediately be reached for comment.