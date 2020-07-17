California barber vows to challenge state's latest coronavirus shutdown: "We are not going to live in fear"

A northern California barber told "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Thursday that he will challenge Governor Gavin Newsom's latest coronavirus shutdown order, vowing not to be "intimidated."

"We are going to stay open to serve our community …," said Juan Desmarais, the owner of Primo's barber shop in Vacaville, to host Brian Kilmeade. "We are not going to live in fear, and we will continue. We will not let this stop us."

Desmarais added that his store is "reserved" and that business is not slowing down.

On Monday, Newsom announced that all bars across the state should close, and restaurants, wineries, tasting rooms, family entertainment centers, zoos, museums and game rooms should suspend indoor activities.

The governor also announced that all non-critical gyms, houses of worship, shopping malls, personal care services, hair salons, salons and offices in counties on the state's "watch list" had to close under the new order. Solano County, where Vacaville is located, is listed.

At one point Thursday, Kilmeade asked Desmarais if any client had tested positive for the coronavirus.

"As far as I know, none. No one has come and told us. None of the members of my barber shop tested positive," Desmarais said. "There is absolutely no reason to keep closing our economy, closing our state, closing the nation."

Desmarais added that Newsom issued the order Monday "because he has tried the power a bit. He enjoys it. He will continue to flex it as much as he can."

"I will not be intimidated by anyone, including Governor Newsom, including all of our senators and congressmen," Desmarais said. "They are not willing to do anything about it."

