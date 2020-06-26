California beach tragedy kills 3, reports

Three people reportedly died from their injuries after a large wave swept them into the Pacific Ocean from a rocky area near Deer Creek Beach in Southern California.

The victims were not immediately identified and no one else was believed to be missing, FOX 11 from Los Angeles reported.

Deer Creek is just north of Malibu along Highway 1 on the California coast.

THE EARTHQUAKE IN CALIFORNIA TRIGGERS THE SLIDE OF THE ROCK, SENDS TO THE BOULDERS THAT ARE FINISHED IN THE CAMPING AREA

Ventura County Fire Department personnel responded to the area and a search team recovered the victims but none survived, according to the report.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A highway 1 lane, also known as the Pacific Coast Highway, was briefly closed when authorities responded, with traffic alternating use of the remaining lane, the Ventura County Star reported.