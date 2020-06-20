California beats New Jersey to the state with the second-highest number of coronavirus cases

California overtook New Jersey on Friday to become the state with the second-highest number of coronavirus cases in the US. USA After an increase in positive tests as closure is facilitated.

California has confirmed more than 170,860 cases as of Saturday morning, beating the more than 168,490 cases in New Jersey, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

California has a much lower infection rate per capita when comparing its 40 million residents with the nearly 9 million living in New Jersey.

But the state has set records this week for new one-day infections.

California documented 3,455 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, at the time the third highest daily count in history.

But then the state broke the record for a single day on Wednesday, registering 4,083 cases, and again on Thursday, when another 4,317 new cases were reported.

The increase comes more than a month after the state began easing its shelter restrictions in place and as it moves toward a broader reopening – the third phase of Governor Gavin Newsom's four-phase plan.

The governor has continued to move forward with the reopening of the state, reasoning that he expects positive cases to increase as evidence capacity improves.

But Newsom on Thursday announced a mandatory face mask executive order for most indoor and outdoor settings where social distancing is not possible.

"Science shows that face coatings and masks work," Newsom said in a statement about the new policy. "They are critical to keeping those around them safe, keeping businesses open and restarting our economy."

New York remains the first of all states for a series of reported coronavirus cases, with more than 386,550 cases recorded as of Saturday morning, according to Johns Hopkins.