California beats New York for No. 1 spot in confirmed coronavirus cases, data says

The US coronavirus map took a turn toward alignment with population data overnight when California, the nation's most populous state, also became number 1 in confirmed coronavirus cases.

California now has more than 409,000 confirmed cases of the virus, surpassing New York, the nation's leader and the most populous state number 4, which now has more than 408,000 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In third place is Florida, the nation's 3rd most populous state, with just under 370,000 confirmed cases.

However, New York still leads the nation in coronavirus-related deaths, with more than 32,500, while neighboring New Jersey still ranks second, with more than 15,700 deaths despite being number 11 in population.

California, with a population of approximately 39.5 million people, is number 4 in deaths with just under 7,900, according to Johns Hopkins.

Coronavirus cases in California appear to challenge a widespread assumption about the outbreak: While many people consider the pandemic to primarily affect older people, nearly 70 percent of cases in California affect people younger than 49, SFGate reported.