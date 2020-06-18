California bridge crash causes SUV to plummet, killing four

An SUV spun out of control and crossed a barrier on the Carquinez Bridge in Northern California on Tuesday night, plummeting to over 200 feet and killing the driver and three passengers.

Dashcam video of another vehicle shows the SUV driving at high speed on Interstate 80 toward the bridge in Crockett, near San Francisco, before losing control and turning, FOX 2 from the Bay Area reported. Then he flipped over and fell into a parked freight train.

The Contra Costa County coroner identified the victims as 19-year-old Kyle Erickson; Christopher Mata, 21; Cecilia Ayala, 22; and Perla Navarro, 19, who was two months pregnant, according to FOX 2.

"She was always very caring, warm and caring," said Veronica Martinez, Navarro's mother, adding that Navarro had recently graduated from Golden Gate Community School. "I'm not going to be able to talk to her or watch her walk out the door, or hug my grandson."

The California Highway Patrol is handling the investigation and said it does not yet know what caused the accident.

"We don't know if it was due to high speed or due to traffic problems," said CHP officer David Harvey.

This is the third time a car has crossed the barrier near the bridge, according to FOX 2.