California coronavirus hospitalizations remain high

Vermont Governor Phil Scott speaks during a press conference in Montpelier, Vermont, on March 13. Jeb Wallace-Brodeur / The Times Argus / AP

Vermont has created a task force to oversee the reopening of higher education facilities led by Rich Schneider, the recently retired president of the University of Norwich, Vermont Governor Phil Scott announced Tuesday at a press conference.

Schneider said state universities have collectively agreed to a contract for all students, faculty, and staff on campus in the state's universities and colleges that requires them to sign a pledge to verify their honesty by reporting their health and agreeing to practice physical distancing, wear face masks / covers and wash hands frequently.

Schools that host students in the fall will require that all – students and staff – to be evaluated on arrival and have another test a week later.

Any subsequent routine tests will be at the discretion of each university. Any student who violates the policy will be subject to disciplinary action, including dismissal from their college or university. Any faculty or staff found in violation will face up to dismissal.

From a legal standpoint, Schneider said responsibility for anyone who gets sick has not been an issue. However, he said that "if someone wants to sue him, they will sue him."

Most Vermont schools that provide in-person instruction in the fall will send students home for Thanksgiving break to mark the end of the semester, so as not to have students travel back and forth within a week and they can become infected and / or spread the virus. .

State health commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said at today's news conference that deaths remain stable in the state at age 56, and cases in the state have remained generally stable, with slight ups and downs that Vermont residents should consider as a new normal. .