California County Sheriff Says He Will Not Enforce Newsom's Coronavirus Mask Order

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office announced Friday that it will not enforce Governor Gavin Newsom's coronavirus order, which requires residents to wear face masks or covers while in public.

The announcement came just a day after Newsom, a Democrat, issued the state order ordering the use of face masks.

In a statement posted on Facebook, the sheriff's office said residents should be "exercising safe practices" against COVID-19, including wearing masks, but also considered the idea of ​​law enforcement to be "inappropriate." Because it would be criminalizing average Americans for a relatively small offense.

"Due to the minor nature of the crime, the potential for negative outcomes during compliance meetings and anticipating the various ways in which the order may be violated, it would be inappropriate for lawmakers to criminally enforce the governor's mandate," said Sheriff Scott Jones. statement read.

THE POLICE HELP MOM AFTER BOSTON MARKET EMPLOYEES CALL PO.

Instead, the deputies will work "in an educational capacity", along with health officials, to prevent further escalation among spectators and law enforcement.

Jones added, however, that the employees will comply with the governor's order as much as pragmatically possible.

"As for the Sheriff's Office and its employees, we will comply with the governor's mask recommendations as much as possible," the message concluded.

Newsom said in his opening statement that "science shows that face masks and masks work" and "are critical to keeping those around them safe, keeping businesses open and restarting our economy."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This news comes as California prepares to reopen the state's economy extensively. People can now shop, dine at restaurants, groom their hair, and go to church in most counties.

Overall, there were 157,000 reported cases of coronavirus in the state and more than 5,200 deaths, as of Thursday.

Andrew O & # 39; Reilly and The Fox News Associated Press contributed to this report.