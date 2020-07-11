California couple accepts guilty pleas in college admission scam

BOSTON – A California couple agreed on Friday to plead guilty to paying $ 250,000 to take their daughter to the University of Southern California as a fake volleyball recruit.

Diane Blake and Todd Blake will plead guilty before a judge at a future date, the US attorney's office in Boston said Friday. The Ross, California couple had initially pleaded not guilty, media reports previously reported.

The couple was accused of resorting to William "Rick" Singer, who authorities say was the mastermind of the comprehensive national plan, to facilitate their daughter's entry into USC. According to the indictment against the couple posted on the US Attorney's website, Todd Blake sent a check for $ 50,000 to USC Women’s Athletics and sent $ 200,000 to a simulated charity created by Singer.

USC spokeswoman Lauren Bartlett said in an email that the university would not comment on the case.

Diane Blake, 55, will plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and honest services, according to her plea agreement. Todd Blake, 54, will plead guilty to the same charge, as well as one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering, according to his plea agreement. Under her plea agreements, Diane Blake agreed to serve six weeks in prison, while Todd Blake agreed to serve four months. Each also agreed to a $ 125,000 fine and a two-year supervised release with 100 hours of community service.

The charges of conspiracy to commit federal bribery programs and conspiracy to commit money laundering against both Blakes will be dismissed under the plea agreements.

An email was not immediately returned to the Blakes' attorneys.

Singer has pleaded guilty and is cooperating with the government investigation into what authorities have dubbed "Operation Varsity Blues," a string of allegations that have rocked the worlds of higher education, sports and entertainment.

Dozens of wealthy parents, sports coaches and others were indicted last year on the plan. Parents paid heavy bribes to take their children to the best universities with fake test scores or fake sports credentials, authorities say. The Blakes are parents 27 and 28 who pleaded guilty in connection with the scam, according to the statement from the United States Attorney's office.

Others who have pleaded guilty include Full House actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, who agreed in May to plead guilty to paying half a million dollars for their two daughters to enter USC. A judge has yet to decide whether to accept the agreements they made with prosecutors.

"Desperate Housewives" actress Felicity Huffman also pleaded guilty to paying $ 15,000 to have someone tamper with her daughter's entrance exam, and she was sentenced to two weeks in prison.