California couple accused of hate crimes after cover-up of Black Lives Matter mural: authorities

Two California residents were charged with a hate crime and other crimes Tuesday after they were captured in a video that allegedly concealed a Black Lives Matter mural.

The Conta Costa District Attorney's Office identified the couple as Nicole Anderson, 42, and David Richard Nelson, 53, both of Martinez.

"We must address the root and by-product of systemic racism in our country. The Black Lives Matter movement is a major civil rights cause that deserves our full attention, ”said District Attorney Diana Becton.

Cell phone video recorded by a witness in Martinez, California, allegedly showed Anderson using black paint and a brush to cover the mural, specifically the letters "B" and "L" in the word "Black" on the fourth of July. . .

There was a heated confrontation between supporters of the mural and Nelson, who was allegedly heard screaming "All lives matter!" According to the video

Activists with a local Black Lives Matter movement had painted the slogan in front of a court in Martinez on July 4 in large yellow letters. The mural was painted by the two suspects within an hour of completion, FOX 2 from the Bay Area reported.

Justin Gomez, an organizer for Martizians for Black Lives, told the station that he obtained a city permit for the mural.

"We were very aware that it could be vandalized," said Gomez. “I was more surprised at how cheeky he was. That vandalism happened an hour after we finished and we were here moments later and we fixed it. "

District Attorney's office spokesman Scott Alonso said it was unclear what Anderson and Nelson's relationship was.

The two residents were charged with civil rights violation, vandalism under $ 400 and possession of tools to commit vandalism or graffiti, according to the district attorney's office.

"The mural completed last weekend was a peaceful and powerful way to communicate the importance of black life in Contra Costa County and the country," said Becton. "We must continue to elevate the discussions and really listen to each other in an effort to heal our efforts." community and country. "

Due to the current bail schedule in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the alleged crimes are exempt from a specific bail amount. If convicted, the suspects face up to a year in the county jail.

Meanwhile, authorities arrested a man Sunday for pointing a gun at someone at the site of the mural, after he passed by screaming, "All lives matter!", According to the station.

Martinez is about 35 miles northeast of San Francisco.