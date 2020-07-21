Another California death row inmate died in hospital Monday amid a coronavirus outbreak at San Quentin State Prison, authorities said.

Troy A. Ashmus, 58, was pronounced dead at the hospital outside the state prison in the San Francisco Bay area on Monday, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said.

Her death appeared to be consistent with COVID-19 complications, the department said. Although his official cause of death has not yet been determined by the medical examiner.

Ashmus was the seventh inmate on death row and the 13th general in San Quentin State Prison to die from confirmed or suspected coronavirus cases, Mercury News reported.

He had been on death row since 1986. Ashmus, who was in his early 20s, was convicted of raping and murdering Marcella Davis, 7, in 1984. The girl had biked to a Sacramento park. in May, but never returned. Prosecutors said her body was found with plastic bags, cellophane, and her own shorts tucked in her throat.

Ashmus was charged with first-degree murder, forced rape and sodomy of a victim under the age of 14 with force and lewd and lascivious acts against a child, KOVR reported.

The entire California state prison system has recorded nearly 7,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among inmates. Of these, more than 2,000 remain active, and a considerable number come from San Quintín. At least 39 inmates in the prison system have been confirmed to have died of coronavirus complications. Corrections officials said more than 800 employees have active COVID-19 cases.