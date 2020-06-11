California deputy was shot in the head during an "ambush" at the police station

A gunman shot a California sheriff's deputy in the head during an ambush at a San Luis Obispo County police station, then fled the scene and allegedly killed a homeless man.

The gunman, identified as Mason James Lira, started his rampage when he opened fire on the Paso Robles Police Department at 3:45 a.m. and shot a responding police officer in the face, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

Windows and a door to the building were shot. No one inside had been injured.

"We believe it was an ambush, that he planned it, that he intended for officers to leave the police department and attack them," San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson said at a press conference.

Lira, 26, fled the scene while the wounded officer was being treated. The injured officer was in serious but stable condition with a bullet lodged in his head, the chief said.

Police later found a homeless man shot dead at the Paso Robles train station. The 58-year-old unidentified transient was shot at close range in the back of the head, police said.

Police officers were watching Lira last night as they posted photos of the suspect and warned that he may be armed.

With wires