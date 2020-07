(CNN) A magnitude 4.2 earthquake shook the San Fernando Valley of southern California just before 4:30 a.m. Thursday, the United States Geological Survey said.

The slight earthquake that felt like a jolt, a pause, and then a little more rocking, focused near Pacoima.

Pacoima is about 23 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

The USGS initially reported a magnitude 4.5 quake, but has since degraded it.