California earthquake triggers rock slide, sends rocks falling into camp area

A moderately strong earthquake that shook central California on Wednesday caused a rock slide that sent rocks and debris into a camp area.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said the earthquake had a preliminary magnitude of 6.0 before reducing it to 5.8. The tremor shook the area around 10:40 a.m. and had an epicenter of approximately 10 miles south-southeast of Lone Pine, California.

Lone Pine is located between Sequoia National Park and Death Valley National Park.

The Inyo County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook that the earthquake caused a rock slide in the Whitney Portal area about 45 miles from the epicenter.

The Whitney Portal is the gateway to Mt. Whitney, the highest point in the contiguous United States and the beginning of the trail to Mt. Whitney Trail, according to KPIX-TV.

Photos released by the sheriff's office show large rocks that crashed in the area.

A highway was closed due to debris and rocks along the way.

The camps were being evacuated and no injuries were reported, the sheriff's office said.

Dust clouds could be seen hanging in the air near the parking lot and campground in a video posted on Twitter by John Chrissinger.

Chrissinger told Storyful that he was standing in the picnic area on the Whitney Portal when he heard a "low rumble" and then "a few loud bangs to the right and left" that lasted about 10 seconds.

"There was a thunderous crash and you could see part of the mountain coming down, luckily we were on the other side of the portal road, I didn't have time to record the landslide, it all happened so fast, it ended in 30 seconds," he said. to Storyful. "It's funny that it was absolute silence and all the dirt that got up after the slide. It felt really unnerving."

Another photo he took showed a large rock that "removed several camps and trees."

Other videos also showed dust clouds in the area's mountains after the earthquake.

Local residents felt the commotions in the cities of Fresno and Acampo, in California, and in Las Vegas, among other areas near the epicenter.

No injuries were reported, although there was some minor damage to the epicenter.

The Lone Pine market was left with broken bottles of alcohol and food jars that littered the ground after the earthquake.

Ramón Sánchez told FOX26 that at one point, the tiles began to fall from the ceiling. The area experienced a 4.8 magnitude earthquake on Monday.

"We are used to the sonic booms of the naval base located just behind us. And we thought that was when the initial earthquake started," he told the television station.

After the initial earthquake, there were also dozens of aftershocks, ranging from 4.6 to 2.5.