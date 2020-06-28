California family lost father to coronavirus, 28 family members became infected, son says





About two weeks later, her father, Vidal Garay, died of Covid-19. At least 28 family members have tested positive since then, Garay said. The family is dealing with pain as they fight a virus that has killed more than 125,000 people across the country.

Garay, 27, told CNN that he wants to share his family's story so that people know that the virus is real and that it doesn't take much to detect it.

Family members who tested positive include her parents, a 2-year-old boy and two other young children, two brothers and a pregnant sister-in-law, she said. A handful of extended family members are also fighting Covid-19.

Her 60-year-old father died a day before Father's Day.