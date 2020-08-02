California firefighters prepare for the wildfire season

Per Covid-19's security procedures, California fire officials tell CNN that they will reduce the size of the generally bustling base camps, where hundreds of engines from federal, state and municipal agencies gather under contract agreements. mutual aid to fight major fires.

"For every big wildfire we build a base camp, our own mini-city, so it's a lot of staff in tight spaces," said Capt. Erik Scott of the Los Angeles Fire Department. "It is a potential breeding ground for the coronavirus."

It is not uncommon to see 100 firefighters walk through a food line in twenty minutes at base camps. Given the tight spaces, Cal Fire Battalion Chief Lucas Spelman says his agency will stagger lunch hours and deliver lunches to firefighters.

"I always like to think of us as catering," said Spelman. "This is how we eat, a little bit of that buffet style. And so as we move forward, we obviously need to keep our distance."

Minimizing exposure

Ventura County Fire Chief Mark Lorenzen says he is equipped to send strike teams, five three-person engines and two managers, to wildfires across California without relying on a base camp.

"We will find a place to camp remotely," Lorenzen said. "We will send a chase vehicle to help with supplies, including food."

California firefighters say Covid-19 will not dramatically change the way they put out flames, although they say they will be more dependent on fighting aircraft fires. The drones will be used to make observations, they say, and will dig more fire lines with bulldozers to avoid clusters of boots on the ground.

"Firefighting is inherently dangerous, whether it's running in a burning building or fighting wildfires," Scott said. "Now this (Covid-19) is just an additional layer, so we need to make sure we strike that balance between staying operational by minimizing exposure."

High potential for large fires

Cal Fire reports that 59,170 acres have been burned so far in 2020, far less than the five-year average of 95,585 acres for the same annual period.

After a moderate fire season last year, a major concern among California residents and firefighters is a repeat of 2018.

That year, the Golden State recorded three massive fires, including the largest in the state: the Mendocino Complex fire, which burned 459,123 acres. The 229,000-acre Carr Carr fire in the Redding area and the Camp Fire in Paradise were also among the largest in California. The Camp Fire incinerated the small town and killed 85 people, making it the deadliest forest fire in the state's history.

The National Fire Interagency Center predicts higher-than-normal potential for a major fire in 2020 in Northern California through October. That same warning applies to Southern California beginning in October.

Scott says that if a firefighter in a wildfire tests positive on Covid-19, plans are being devised to demobilize an entire motor team or strike team from the firing line and quarantine them.

Lorenzen says his 425-member Ventura County department will be wary of deployments if there is a serious outbreak among its ranks.

"There is concern that if we end up with positive cases in the department, that could limit our ability to send our people to other fires," he said.

Cal Fire officials say they will remind their crews in the firing line to "keep your dime," jargon for staying three meters away from fellow firefighters and their axes and spinning shovels. Firefighters should wear masks when they are not fighting flames, and will receive frequent coronavirus tests and temperature tests.

"Being a firefighter can be an unhealthy job, and many of us get what we call camping, which is like coughing or just not feeling well," Spelman said. "So we will really make sure that firefighters are served, let's make sure we test them."

The pandemic exhausts the gangs of prisoners

That includes testing internal firefighters.

California generally hires thousands of inmates annually to support state and federal agencies that respond to wildfires, floods, and other natural emergencies.

But as coronavirus cases began to increase in prisons in the spring, California announced that it would grant early release to prisoners serving sentences for nonviolent crimes.

California has released about 10,000 prisoners since the pandemic began. But this is the same group of inmates the state depends on to help fight fires, Spelman says.

As of July 10, there were 1,990 incarcerated firefighters housed in conservation camps, according to Aaron Francis, a spokesman for the California Department of Corrections. By July 31, the number had dropped to 1,697.

To make up for the loss and loss of fire crews of inmates locked up by the virus, Governor Gavin Newsom recently announced that California will hire 858 new seasonal firefighters.

"It helps us get back to filling that gap with firefighters," Spelman said.

Firefighters will deploy another tool this year: internet video conferencing.

During the 2017 Thomas Fire, which burned more than 281,000 acres, Lorenzen says he saw as many as 400 firefighters attend base camp briefings.

That is no longer an option. Fire officials say the new strategy will call many fire managers to attend the briefings via video conference.

California has yet to see a massive fire in 2020, requiring a multi-agency response with thousands of firefighters.

But as the state enters another dangerous fire season, team leaders believe they are ready for battle amid restrictive security protocols.

"Is it a difficult time right now? Absolutely," Spelman said. "I think everyone feels a sense of urgency while we are working on all of these things. But firefighters are designed for these situations, and this is just another challenge that we are ready to handle."