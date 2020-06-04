California forest fire destroys several homes, forces evacuations

Several houses were destroyed and others damaged after wildfire burned in a northern neighborhood California Wednesday, according to officials.

the Suisun City Fire Department said in Facebook the radiance it exploded around 3:30 p.m. close to the Suisun City Wildlife Center, spreading to a nearby neighborhood.

Temperatures which reached 100 degrees in the community, which is about 50 miles southwest of Sacrament, helped the fire quickly grow to four alarms.

Suisun City Fire Chief Justin Vincent he said to KTVU that a total of four houses were destroyed.

Four other houses suffered severe exterior and interior damage from the fire, which reached 300 acres. Three suffered damage from fire, but also from firefighters who made their way with the hoses.

"It's bullshit. As many fires as we have fought over the years, we have never had one so bad, "resident Brittiney Coulter-Rosas told FOX40.

Vincent said everyone inside the wildlife center was evacuated, and firefighters cut chains and locks at the center to free foxes, rabbits, and coyotes.

"They weren't going to leave until we cut those locks and the animals could run free," Vincent I told FOX40.

No one was injured and no one died as a result of the fire, which was under control until Wednesday night.

Vincent did not know how many people were evacuated from Maple and School streets.

More than 168 firefighters on scene, 24 engines, two aircraft, Cal Fire handhelds and bulldozers responded to the fire, officials said.

The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation.

Extreme heat lingers in California and the Southwest

The hot conditions that allowed the fire to spread Wednesday remain.

Extreme heat remains in the southwestern desert on Thursday, with afternoon highs reaching over 100. Much of central and northern California is still under heat warning. Temperatures will drop on Friday.

