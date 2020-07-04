California girls, ages 11 and 12, shot to death at a pool birthday party; 3 other injured

Two girls who attended a birthday pool party in California were reportedly shot and killed and three others were injured.

The girls, Elayna Saidee, 12, and Makeliah Osorno, 11, were innocent victims of the gang violence that took place Thursday night in a backyard in Delano, KGET-TV reported Friday.

"It is a distinctive gang-style shooting," Delano Police Chief Robert Nevarez told the station. "The suspect arrives in a toasted Toyota Corolla or Camry and, according to some witnesses, one of the people got out of the vehicle and entered the yard area and started shooting and then quickly left."

KERO-TV identified one of the victims, a 41-year-old woman who was shot in the leg. Anabell Aguilar said the party in her backyard was for her son, according to the station.

"We were all here on the water slide having fun," he told the station.

Aguilar said that Elayna was his niece,

"My little niece was on the floor right where she was sitting, and it was horrible," she said. "It was a horrible thing."

The woman said that Makeliah was the daughter of her best friend.

"The girl, my friend's girl, was the only one who was not related, but she is like my sister," he said. "I have known her for over 30 years."

Police said an 18-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man were also injured.

Many of the people who attended the party refuse to cooperate with the police, Nevarez told KGET.

He said, "It makes it very difficult to use to solve this and break this cycle of violence."