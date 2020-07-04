California is trying to reopen. You should go?

Healdsburg, California (CNN) – After more than three months of confinement with four children ages 5-8, Heather Reichel was determined to make the Venice Beach family vacation memorable for everyone.

She got a sweet vacation rental a few blocks from the Strand. Her husband had free time at work. The rest of the plan was simple: the six would drive from their home in Northern California and spend a long weekend surfing the beaches, exploring the canals, and people-watching.

Courtesy of Heather Reichel.

Then new cases of Covid-19 began to increase.

Reichel and her husband read in horror about the increasing number of coronaviruses in and around Los Angeles. They cringed when Governor Gavin Newsom ordered Los Angeles County bars to close again. Dejected, the Reichels made the difficult decision to cancel the trip a few weeks after booking. At least for now, your fun-filled family vacation will have to wait.

"We desperately wanted a vacation, but our kids haven't even been inside a grocery store in four months, so I didn't feel comfortable going to such a large hotbed," said Reichel, adding that she was able to get all the money back. "We will have to explore Los Angeles another time."

The Reichels are not the only travelers to reconsider travel to and around California; Every day, tens of thousands of would-be summer vacationers are also going through similar paces.

It's hard to blame any of them for hitting the brakes. While the state's leisure travel industry reopened in mid-June, Newsom withdrew many of the openings this week in a bid to curb virus transmissions over the weekend of July 4.

In short, the growing Covid-19 cases have left many travelers wondering whether traveling to or within California is a smart or moral decision in the first place.

Point Arena, a small coastal town in Mendocino County, along California's famous Highway 1 Carol M. Highsmith / Visit California

Alarming data

A wealth of new data sheds light on at least part of the reason behind this hesitation.

The data comes from Destination Analysts, a San Francisco-based market research firm that has been interviewing 1,200 potential travelers about their travel opinions each week since the pandemic began.

Executive Director Erin Francis-Cummings said that in May and early June, respondents reported enthusiasm for the possibility of leaving and traveling again. But in recent weeks, as case numbers have skyrocketed across the country, the good vibes are dwindling.

In the most recent iteration of the Coronavirus Travel Sentiment Index, conducted June 26-28, 2020, the number of people who said they had no plans to travel in 2020 increased to 37.4 percent from 32.8 percent the previous week.

Francis-Cummings said the new figure is a record in his organization's 16-week study. She hypothesized that it is likely to be a record in modern travel history.

"It is a volatile situation, to say the least," he said, noting that the data reflects attitudes across the country. "When you consider that we shut everything down for three months, and people still feel the same way, it's really heartbreaking."

Scene from Redondo Beach, CA, July 2, before the beach closed for the July 4 holiday Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times / Getty Images

What is causing this fear? What is leading four out of 10 Americans to say they will not travel again this year? Without a doubt, the changing nature of the pandemic plays an important role. Another factor: non-compliance.

Francis-Cummings said many travelers appear to be frightened by what Destination Analysts have called a "poor pandemic label," such as people who don't wear masks or maintain proper social distancing.

"We can see that there was a correlation that if they had observed behavior in their community, it was much less likely that they would agree to tourists coming to them," he said. "I think seeing these behaviors scares people and makes them not want to risk going out in their own cities or traveling to other places."

Paradoxical messaging

In California, a paradox in the messages about reopening trips may also be complicating this problem.

Pleasure travel reopened on June 12 and Visit California, the state tourism marketing organization, has been inviting residents to come out and explore their huge home state.

During the closing, Visit California launched "See You Soon", a series of digital advertisements designed to excite people about exploring their state this summer. A new digital, radio and broadcast campaign, "Calling All Californians," will launch on August 3 and is designed to inspire Californians to consider enjoying local sites and experiences.

Caroline Beteta, president and CEO of Visit California, said she hopes the boost will help the state's tourism industry recover from about three months of closing. According to research firm Tourism Economics, California is expected to lose up to $ 72.1 billion in travel expenses this year, almost exactly half of what was generated in 2019.

A clip from VIsit California's digital advertising campaign From Visit California

"(The new campaign) is really there to encourage (people) to look at their California wish list as a modern act of patriotism and really help their fellow Californians to recover," he said. "If we visit and spend money, we are really boosting the economy."

Many California residents receive different instructions at home. Several of California's 58 counties are still effectively closed for travel, and Newsom's July 1 setbacks restricted most tourism activity in another 19.

Many regional public health orders recommend that residents participate only in "essential" trips outside of their counties. A recent statement from the state Department of Public Health expanded this warning: A list of critical precautions begins with the warning: "Stay home whenever possible. It is the safest place for everyone."

The list also reminds people to wear masks in public and to maintain a physical distance of six feet.

Individual destinations have gone so far as to completely ban visitors. In May, for example, just before Memorial Day weekend, the city of South Lake Tahoe told people to stay away, warning that it would issue fines of $ 1,000 to those who traveled to the area for reasons not essential. The warning was lifted a week later.

In recent weeks, Visit California has created a website with information on "responsible" travel during the pandemic. But since local municipalities recommend not traveling entirely, the contradictions could raise more questions than they answer.

Of California

Ed Z & # 39; berg Sugar Pine Point State Park near South Lake Tahoe Brian Baer / California State Parks

Brian Ketterer, chief of the coastal division of the State Parks and Recreation Department, admitted that the situation is unclear.

"There sure is a mixed message for the public," said Ketterer, whose department oversees 280 park units across the state. "Some of the camps in our park are open, some are closed, and some do not accept new reservations, which basically means that they are only open to travelers who booked before the pandemic started. People want to go out and have fun, but I think it's hard for anyone to have a real idea of ​​what's going on. "

Loading in hotels

No one in the state's travel industry feels this confusion more acutely than hotels.

Yes, most of these establishments are open for business. Yes, many have enacted strict safety precautions and guidelines that meet the requirements of the county public health offices, the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health, and the California Hotel and Accommodation Association.

But the application of these rules is inconsistent. And no place can guarantee that visitors follow the same rules once they leave the premises.

The Farmhouse Inn, a small resort in Sonoma County, reopened on June 18. Courtesy of Farmhouse Inn

Joe Bartolomei, co-owner and managing partner of Farmhouse Inn, a popular 25-room resort in Sonoma County, reopened his property on June 18 and described his emotions on the return as "a mixture of excitement and anxiety." Bartolomei noted that operating a travel business during a pandemic brings with it a number of new risks and responsibilities that travel operators have not previously had to contend with.

"We have always been responsible for the personal safety of people when they are on the property, but that has meant that we do not want them to slip or be in physical danger in their rooms," he said. "Now it's a whole new level of security. We're saying, 'We think you can come here and not get sick.' We have to be more intentional about everything."

To meet this challenge, Farmhouse has put together a number of features and protocols to keep the place as safe as possible. Some of these new initiatives include disinfection stations, aerosol cleaners developed for soft surfaces, and regular cleaning of high-contact areas, such as door knobs.

The complex has also posted reminders to wear masks and stay at least six feet away from others.

"We need to make sure we make the right decisions at every step," said Bartolomei. "If we have to close again, there will be a phenomenal number of consequences."

Other hotels have spent resources on different approaches.

At the Figueroa Hotel in downtown Los Angeles, domestic workers enter rooms between rooms and implement ultraviolet light technology to neutralize airborne particles.

At the Nobu Ryokan Malibu, guests should undergo a temperature scan when they arrive, to ensure that they are free from symptoms of the virus.

Given the high-profile clientele that frequents the 16-room beachfront getaway, GM Janelle Eng said she and her staff have tried to make this process as painless and discreet as possible.

With only 16 rooms, the Nobu Ryokan Malibu is the perfect hotel for social distancing. Courtesy of Nobu Ryokan Malibu

The temporary scanner looks like an iPad; to be scanned, guests simply stand in front and look straight ahead. If a guest has a temperature of 100.4 or above, reception staff will take that person to the concierge desk, perform a visual check, and take the guest's temperature again with another thermometer.

Eng said that if the guest has yet to record a normal reading, the hotel will work with him to address the next steps, including the potential rescheduling of a visit.

"We have worked hard to make sure these protocols don't feel clinical or uncomfortable," he said. "At the same time, we have a responsibility to keep guests, employees, and everyone on our property as healthy as possible."

Challenges for theme parks, attractions, restaurants.

The stakes are even higher for other players in the travel industry.

Take theme parks and attractions, for example. These destinations attract thousands or tens of thousands of visitors every day, each a potential vector for Covid-19. While many officials at these facilities are eager to reopen after months of lost revenue, most are dealing with the same type of anxiety as Bartolomei, and are watching the case numbers very carefully.

Disneyland in Anaheim has delayed its reopening indefinitely. Apu Gomes / AFP / Getty Images

Disneyland is a great example. The theme park had a goal of reopening in phases starting July 17, but park officials said last month they were delaying those plans indefinitely.

Legoland California, a theme park on I-5 in Carlsbad, recently announced similar delays; The park had been preparing to reopen on July 1, but earlier this week issued a statement postponing until at least August 1.

"We understand that we are experiencing an unprecedented public health situation like this, so our schedule is constantly evolving based on the information we receive," said Kurt Stocks, general manager of Legoland. "Every time we reopen, we will welcome guests in a small capacity but in an incredibly safe and sanitized environment."

Safari West, an animal theme park in Santa Rosa, reopened to the public on June 20 and added Plexiglass dividers to separate guests sitting in four-wheel-drive vehicles that roam visitors around the 400-acre property. .

As of press time, the Monterey Bay Aquarium in Monterey was still planning to reopen July 9 for members and July 13 for the public. Spokesman Kevin Connor said that when the attraction welcomes guests, it will institute a series of new measures designed to minimize transmission of the virus. Specifically, he said, guests over the age of 3 will be required to cover their faces, children's play areas will be closed, and some of the narrower exhibits will be off limits.

Connor added that guests will be able to follow two separate one-way paths through the aquarium.

"We want people to visit us, but we are really trying to allow them the space they need," he said. "If you feel like you miss something the first time, you can always do it again."

Restaurants also struggle to embrace tourism.

Even after Newsom ordered 19 counties to shut down the indoor dinner again on July 1, more than half of the state's counties allow it, as long as restaurants can space the tables within six feet.

Some restaurants take no chances and only seat guests in outdoor patios or outdoor dining areas where transmission risks are lower. Other restaurants are trying new approaches to bring peace of mind to guests.

Lulu California Bistro in Palm Springs uses QR codes to reduce touch points. Courtesy of LULU California Bistro

At LULU California Bistro in Palm Springs, CEO John Shay said he has implemented new contactless menu technology to minimize the need for guests and servers to exchange anything other than food and bills.

The system revolves around QR codes; To order, a guest simply scans the codes with their phone and a menu automatically appears in a web browser. Servers can also deliver single-use paper menus if guests prefer.

As of the post, only LULU's patio was open, but Shay said guest comments on the new approach to ordering have been overwhelmingly positive.

"When you come here, you will feel safe," he said.

What it all means for travelers.

At the end of the day, of course, except maybe for those who have already had Covid-19 and recovered from it, none of us is really "safe" from it.

This means that the burden on travelers is to follow local public health guidelines to the best of their ability.

Ketterer, the state park official, said most California residents "don't have to leave their counties to have a good time." His advice: Plan to visit at break times to avoid crowds and be prepared to change plans if the vibration at a destination becomes uncomfortable.

It also recommended using a recreational vehicle or trailer to maximize "self-containment" and minimize the need to enter and leave local establishments to use the bathroom or obtain food.

For longer trips within California, or for out-of-state visitors who want to get out of quarantine with a trip to the Golden State, it is important to follow the rules and regulations of each destination and be considerate of those who live there.

To reiterate, at a minimum, that means wearing masks, staying at least six feet away from others, and washing your hands regularly.

And travelers visiting New York, Connecticut, and New Jersey today can expect to have to quarantine upon their return home, which is a hefty price for fun in the sun.

Theme parks like Legoland are reopening in California Daniel Knighton / Getty Images

Francis-Cummings, the Destination Analysts researcher, said that while all Americans could probably use a good getaway at this point in the coronavirus pandemic, the best decision for some might be to stay, or do what the Reichels did, cancel and I hope to travel another time.

"Is it moral to travel to or within California right now? I absolutely believe you could certainly ask that question," he said. "It is against our DNA as Americans to be told that we can't do something, and I think people considered traveling an important part of their lives before Covid-19. Some people might feel that it is absolutely the right thing to do. Others may not feel comfortable. There is no one right answer. It comes down to behaving appropriately and taking the necessary precautions, for yourself and for everyone else. "

Matt Villano is a writer and editor and lives in Northern California. The first place he takes his family when they feel comfortable traveling again: Hana on the Hawaiian island of Maui. Find out more about him at whalehead.com.