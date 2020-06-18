California issues a state order requiring facial coatings

Jayne Kamin-Oncea / Getty Images

The National Soccer League released a statement regarding Dr. Anthony Fauci's comments on Thursday saying "soccer may not happen this year."

Dr. Allen Sills, NFL medical director, said in a statement that the organization "will make the necessary adjustments to meet the public health environment as we prepare to play the 2020 season."

"Dr. Fauci has identified significant health and safety issues that we and the NFL Players Association, together with our joint medical advisers, address to mitigate the health risk to players, coaches and other essential personnel." Sills said in the statement. "We are developing a comprehensive and rapid results testing program and rigorous protocols that demand shared responsibility from everyone within our soccer ecosystem. This is based on the collective guidance of public health officials, including the group of work of the White House, the CDC, experts in infectious diseases and other sports leagues. "

Sills continuedMake no mistake, this is not an easy task. We will make the necessary adjustments to meet the public health environment as we prepare to play the 2020 season, as scheduled, with increasing protocols and security measures for all Players, staff and assistants – be flexible and adaptable in this environment to adapt to the virus as needed. "

Some background: Earlier this week, Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told Dr. Sanjay Gupta, chief medical correspondent for CNN: "Unless the players are essentially in a bubble, isolated from the community and They are tested almost every day. It would be very difficult to see how you can play soccer this fall. If there is a second wave, which is certainly a possibility and would be complicated by the predictable flu season, soccer could not happen this year. "

In May, the NFL canceled all planned international games due to the pandemic, moving them to the United States. The league had planned to play four games in London and one game in Mexico City.

Listen more: