"We are in unprecedented times as we grapple with the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic," California Correctional Healthcare Services recipient J. Clark Kelso said in a statement.
"To meet current response needs while working to bring health care delegations back into state control, it has become apparent that a reorganization is necessary for long-term sustainability."
Throughout the pandemic, officials across the United States have identified prisons as the main hot spots for the virus. But inmates and experts have warned that social distancing is a difficult task in many facilities.
Adnan Khan, executive director of Re: Store Justice, a criminal justice reform advocacy group, said detainees cannot follow the social distancing protocols and other guidelines of the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control.
Khan spent four years in San Quentin, located in the North Block, where 800 people share 12 phone calls and 20 showers in the community bathroom.
The facility announced that it also stopped the transfers after criticism from state leaders of a transfer in late May from the California Institution for Men in Chinese.
California Governor Gavin Newsom addressed the deadly outbreak in prison during a press conference Monday, saying that inmates who were transferred from the California Institution for Men in Chino to San Quentin, spreading the virus to the facility , "should not have been transferred". "
