California jails replace chief medical officer amid coronavirus outbreak





"We are in unprecedented times as we grapple with the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic," California Correctional Healthcare Services recipient J. Clark Kelso said in a statement.

"To meet current response needs while working to bring health care delegations back into state control, it has become apparent that a reorganization is necessary for long-term sustainability."

According to the state department of corrections, there are currently more than 1,300 active cases in San Quentin, with almost 70 percent of those cases appearing in the past two weeks. Six prisoners died from the virus, according to state data.

A total of 165 staff members have also tested positive for the virus in San Quintín. Throughout the pandemic, officials across the United States have identified prisons as the main hot spots for the virus. But inmates and experts have warned that social distancing is a difficult task in many facilities. Adnan Khan, executive director of Re: Store Justice, a criminal justice reform advocacy group, said detainees cannot follow the social distancing protocols and other guidelines of the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control. Khan spent four years in San Quentin, located in the North Block, where 800 people share 12 phone calls and 20 showers in the community bathroom. "The shower heads are about a foot apart, people are splashing, people are coughing and spitting. It's inevitable," Khan previously told CNN. To respond to the crisis, the Department of Corrections announced that it has reduced its population by almost 10,000 prisoners since March, both due to an accelerated transition to parole of 3,500 inmates and suspend intake from prisons. Authorities have also created spaces on the premises to isolate those who tested positive and quarantine those exposed to anyone who has the virus. The facility announced that it also stopped the transfers after criticism from state leaders of a transfer in late May from the California Institution for Men in Chinese. California Governor Gavin Newsom addressed the deadly outbreak in prison during a press conference Monday, saying that inmates who were transferred from the California Institution for Men in Chino to San Quentin, spreading the virus to the facility , "should not have been transferred". "

CNN's Jenn Selva, Nicole Chavez and Jon Passantino contributed to this report.