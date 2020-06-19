California makes face coatings mandatory outside the home

"Simply put, we are seeing too many people with their faces uncovered, jeopardizing the real progress we've made in fighting the disease," the Democratic governor said in a statement Thursday.

"California's strategy to restart the economy and get people back to work will only be successful if people act safely and follow health recommendations. That means wearing a face covering, washing your hands, and practicing physical distance. "

Other states with mask orders include New York, Illinois, Michigan, Massachusetts, Delaware, and Maryland.

"Science shows that face covers and masks work," Newsom said. "They are critical to keeping those around them safe, keeping businesses open and restarting our economy."

The order comes into effect as the state gradually reopens its economy.

Requires residents to wear face covers when visiting interior public spaces, including lines to enter such places; when you visit hospitals, pharmacies, dental and medical offices; while waiting or traveling on public transportation, and in outdoor spaces where it is not feasible to stay six feet away from others.

The mandate exempts children 2 years of age and younger, people with medical, mental health, or developmental disabilities who prevent them from wearing masks, people with hearing disabilities and those who communicate with them, and workers for who the masks would violate the safety rules.

Other exceptions include restaurant customers who eat and drink, and residents during outdoor recreational activities that stay away from others.

Masks are required for food service workers, in parking lots and hallways, and elevators and stairs.

Former Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger tweeted his support for the order.

"This is 100% the correct move," he wrote. "This will help us beat this terrible virus. The science is unanimous: if we all wear masks, we slow down the spread and we can safely reopen. It is not a political problem. Anyone who makes it a political problem is an absolute jerk who can 'footprint. "

Until now, state health officials have only recommended, rather than demanded, the use of masks.

It is unclear how the state will enforce the order.

Protests over the mask mandates have turned violent since states began reopening in May.

A city in Oklahoma revoked its mask requirement within a day of enacting it after residents threatened violence. And customers in Michigan are accused of fatally shooting a Family Dollar security guard who told them they needed to wear masks to enter the store.

As Americans continue to reenter public life this summer, the US Centers for Disease Control. USA They presented safety recommendations on the beach on Thursday.

Facial masks, for example, should be worn even on the beach (expect to keep the airways clear when in the water), beach blankets should be placed 6 feet away, and no food, supplies should be shared and toys, according to CDC guidelines.

Health experts have said that the same guideline on how to keep a safe distance from others and wear a face mask also applies to other situations.

"Uniform masking would be very helpful," Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a former commissioner of the US Food and Drug Administration, said during an appearance on the MSNBC program "Morning Joe" on Thursday, citing a study that showed the The virus could decrease rather than continue to spread if only 60% of people wore masks that were 60% effective.