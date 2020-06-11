California man beaten to death with bat outside Target, suspect caught

near Video

A 23-year-old man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly beating a man to death in front of a Target store in Los Angeles County.

Azusa police said they found an "unresponsive" man bleeding from the head after receiving a call about a man "assaulted with a baseball bat" outside the store about 25 miles northeast of downtown Los Angeles.

Manuel Banuelos, 23, was arrested while trying to flee the scene, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. He has not been identified by the police.

Banuelos is detained in the Asuza Police Department jail without bail.

Police did not release any information about a possible motive or if the suspect and victim knew each other.

Banuelos is expected to appear in court on Friday, according to KTLA-TV.