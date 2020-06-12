California man poisoned 8 homeless people, filmed reactions: prosecutors

A California man was charged with allegedly poisoning eight homeless people with mixed food during a series of attacks that were filmed to record their reactions, prosecutors said Thursday.

Some of the alleged victims believed they were participating in a "spicy food challenge," prosecutors said. Several were hospitalized, according to a press release from the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

William Robert Cable, 38, of San Andreas, allegedly filmed his reactions by eating food mixed with oleoresin capsicum, which is twice as strong as the pepper spray used by police.

"These humans were attacked because they are vulnerable," said Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer. "They were exploited and poisoned as part of a twisted form of entertainment, and their pain was recorded so that their attacker could relive it over and over again."

The victims suffered a variety of ailments, including seizure-like symptoms, shortness of breath, vomiting, and severe pain in the mouth and stomach, according to the statement.

Many did not know that the food had been tampered with before eating it. Others received different foods and beer to entice them to consume the poisoned food, prosecutors alleged.

The crimes reportedly started in mid-May. Cable was previously arrested on May 22 in Huntington Beach, where all of the alleged poisonings were carried out.

Cable involved a minor during the attacks, Huntington Beach Police Chief Robert Handy said. He said he made the crimes "even more reprehensible."

"The inhuman nature of the crimes combined with attacking a vulnerable population shocks conscience," Handy added, according to the statement.

Cable was charged with eight counts of poisoning and one count of inflicting injury on an elderly person, all serious crimes. He was also charged with eight misdemeanor charges of contributing to a minor's delinquency and an offense of consuming alcohol or smoking marijuana while driving.

He faces a maximum of 19 years and three months in prison if convicted of all charges, according to the statement. Cable is currently detained at the Orange County Jail on $ 500,000 bail, with his occupation listed as maintenance personnel.