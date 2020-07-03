California man regrets attending party on day after death from coronavirus

A southern California man expressed regret late last month for attending a party where he contracted the coronavirus in a Facebook post just a day before he died.

"Due to my stupidity, I put the health of my mother and my sisters and my family at risk," Tommy Macias of Lake Elsinore, East Los Angeles, wrote in the post, according to KCBS-TV. "This is not a joke. If you have to go out, wear a mask and practice social distancing. Hopefully, with God's help, I can survive this. I love you all."

Macías wrote that he had been "wrong" and had left a couple of weeks earlier where he contracted the virus.

Her niece, Danielle López, said that her uncle had gone to a party where no one wore a mask and met a friend who had tested positive for the virus but showed no symptoms. Macías did not know at the time that the friend had the virus.

A day after the June 20 release, the 51-year-old trucker had died.

"I never want anyone to have to experience the pain my family is experiencing right now and it's so easy to avoid if you just wear a mask," Lopez said, according to FOX 11 in Los Angeles. "It was absolutely shocking. I wasn't in the room when my mother got the call. I heard her cry. I still don't want to believe it."

Macías, who had diabetes, died the day he was admitted to the hospital, KABC-TV reported.

His family said before the party that he had diligently worn masks and distanced himself socially for months, KCBS-TV reported.