California man seen on camera pointing AR-15 at arrested protesters charged with assault

A California man captured on camera pointing a loaded AR-15 rifle at a forward group protesters has been arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

Jacob Daniel Bracken, 38, of Rancho Cucamonga, faces two counts of assault with a deadly weapon related to the incident in Upland on Monday. San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office said.

Although Bracken did not fire the rifle and no one was injured, upland police chief Darren Goodman explained the assault charge: "You point the gun at someone with the intent to intimidate and the gun is being loaded."

A video shared by a KNBC reporter at the scene showed that Bracken pulled the AR-15 out of a van and yelled at the crowd to "stand behind."

Goodman said they have videos and photos that "conclusively showed" Bracken pointing the gun at some point.

“On June 1, 2020, the Upland Police Department was monitoring a peaceful protest in his city. Police officers were notified by protesters of a life-threatening incident. Officers immediately investigated the incident. Bracken was arrested by the Upland Police Department, and the case was sent to our office for consideration, "the district attorney's office said.

“This incident was captured on video by peaceful protesters who cooperated with the police, which is encouraging for the community. Fortunately, through the restraint of protesters and the prompt investigation of the Upland Police Department, a possible tragedy could have been prevented, "the office said.

Videos of the scene on Euclid Avenue and Foothill Boulevard showed a large crowd of protesters on one side of the street, and a smaller group of men on the other holding American flags. A man with a flag crossed the street and appeared to get involved with the protesters before the group advanced on him and onto the lawn of a residential home.

It is then that Bracken is seen, standing at the entrance of the house, taking out the AR-15. Bracken doesn't live in the house in the footage, according to KNBC.

A protester who witnessed the incident said he felt "nothing but hatred and racism."

"We are here to protest peacefully and you don't want to take anything further. You don't know what these people are capable of," said the man, his face covered in a black scarf.

The reporter at the scene interviewed another man, who identified himself as an acquaintance of Bracken. He said he felt outnumbered by the protesters.

"Look at this situation: 200 against seven people," he said.

Other videos showed police officers in the middle of the street separating the two groups. Later, persistent protesters are seen shaking hands and hugging officers as the crowd dispersed.

"There is no attempt to give an example. The example is simply that we follow the rule of law and that applies to everyone. What this person did was unacceptable," said Goodman, who is black.

“I hope that people can accept differences of opinion and different points of view without taking a violent position. Just as I hope the protesters can learn to remain peaceful in their protests and not destroy property, "said the chief.

The Upland Police Department said that after 6 p.m. The curfew passed, while some protesters left, others stayed and refused to carry out the order to disperse. Protesters pushed various officers, and threw stones and bottles at officers. Officers deployed pepper balls and two sting balls to push the crowd back before it finally dispersed without further arrests.