California mayor criticizes YouTube star for hosting weekend party: report

A California mayor criticized YouTube star Jake Paul after he hosted a massive party Saturday at his California mansion despite the state's recent surge in coronavirus cases, according to a report released Wednesday.

Videos taken from the party, which reportedly lasted all day, showed dozens of partygoers in the living room area of ​​their home in Calabasas. Some were playing dice at an outdoor ping pong table, while crowds seemed to surround others who were seen hanging from a yellow bulldozer.

The savage gathering finally caught the attention of Mayor Alicia Weintraub, who told Fox 11: "Not only was I outraged, but everyone who saw the video."

"They are having this great party, without social distancing, without masks, it is just a great disregard for everything that everyone is trying to do to make things work again," Weintraub said. "It really is just a party that acts as COVID does not exist, it is acting so that companies are not closed."

The mayor says she received phone calls from constituents after the video appeared on social media from the large home gathering, which reportedly doubled for a music video session.

Weintraub added that he is working with the Lost Hills Sheriff's Station to ensure there will be a "zero tolerance policy" for parties at home that violate health orders in the city, Fox 11 reported.

Paul has not yet commented, but would later retweet a Twitter post from American YouTuber Tyler Oakley.

Oakley had posted the video for the Fox 11 party and tweeted, "fu ** you, @jakepaul."

The incident comes weeks after Paul was charged by police in Scottsdale, Arizona with criminal trespassing and illegal gathering.

"Our investigation has revealed that Paul was present after the protest was declared an illegal assembly and the police ordered the protesters to leave the area. Paul also entered illegally and remained inside the mall when it was closed," police told Fox News in a sentence

