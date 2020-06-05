California mayor resigns after stirring up furor with email about shootings involving officers

A mayor in the south California He resigned Thursday night after sparking a backlash over a comment in an emailed statement.

"I don't think there was a good person of color killed by a Police officer"The email from James Stewart, mayor of Temecula, Riverside County, had said.

Stewart initially blamed the e-mailed comment, released Wednesday, for a mistake in a speech-to-text translation of his dictated comments, Riverside County Valley News reported.

But Thursday night, after a backlash in the city of about 115,000 residents, 74 miles southeast of the AngelsStewart chose to resign.

He announced his resignation in a Facebook post.

“I understand that even my most sincere apologies cannot remedy this situation. Because actions speak louder than words, I will resign as Mayor and City Council Member, effective immediately, ”Stewart wrote in part. “It has been a true honor to serve this great city and its citizens. My love for Temecula and its residents is beyond expression. "

In a previous post, Stewart wrote that he frequently uses voice-to-text for his emails due to dyslexia. But he claimed that an error occurred in the email that caused a backlash.

"Unfortunately, I didn't take the time to review what was recorded," Stewart wrote on Facebook. "I absolutely didn't say that. What I said is and [sic] I don't think there was a person of color killed by the police, in context with Temecula or Riverside County. I absolutely didn't say "good", I have no idea how that came about. "

Some respondents on Facebook expressed their willingness to apologize to the mayor, but others were less willing to forgive him, Valley News reported.

"Why are you using voice commands to speak in a conversation of this magnitude?" asked a commentator.

Another called the mayor's email "abhorrent."

Reached for the newspaper On Thursday, Stewart said he was frustrated that the situation became controversial.

"It is really sad that someone with no history of racism can be branded as racist with a wrong quote," said Stewart. "So that's very nice of me. Everyone has called me a racist, when I have no history of this."