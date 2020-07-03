California McDonald & # 39; s employee assaulted by a customer in an access window for a mask policy

A California McDonald & # 39; s employee claims a customer grabbed and assaulted her after she told him she would have to wear a mask on the road.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Maria Resendiz, 19, was working at a McDonald & # 39; s in Oakland on Saturday when she said a man went to the window to pick up his order and was not wearing a mask. Resendiz reportedly told the man that masks were required and refused to give him his food, which she says restaurant owner Michael Smith told him to do if a customer did not follow the mask rule, the San reported. Francisco Chronicle.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Resendiz said the man responded with threats and "racially charged language" before leaving and parking his car, SacBee reported. The unidentified suspect returned to the window, opened it, and "was able to hit her repeatedly."

"He grabbed me by the neck and the shirt," Resendiz said in the complaint filed with the California Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the Chronicle reported.

"We are not hamburgers and fries. We are human." – Maria Resendiz

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for her injuries. His right arm and hand were reportedly placed in a cast.

"I understand the situation we are in with COVID and that people are stressed, but that is not an excuse for fast food restaurant workers to risk their lives," he told the Chronicle. "We are not hamburgers and fries. We are human. Two McDoubles and a few small fries, that is not something worth getting hurt about."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police are currently investigating the incident.