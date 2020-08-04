California mother disappears during trip to Joshua Tree

A California mother destined for a trip to Joshua Tree National Park amid the coronavirus pandemic in June went missing for two days on her travels, and has been missing ever since.

Erika Lloyd, 37, mother of a 12-year-old son, left Walnut Creek for the approximately 500-mile road trip on June 14, but two days later her family told the KESQ news station that they lost contact. with her.

"Being locked up for almost three months, unable to work and trying to educate her son at home, was starting to get to her, the pressure and not having any income," said Erika's mother, Ruth Lloyd. outlet last Friday.

The same day Erika's family lost contact with her, authorities found her abandoned 2006 black Honda Accord near the park on California State Route 62 in Twentynine Palms, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The car's dash was damaged and several windows were broken, the San Bernardino County Sentinel reported, leading family members to believe that Erika may have had an accident.

"We don't know if she had any memory loss when she was hit by the airbag," Ruth told KESQ.

"Maybe she doesn't know who she is, we don't know. We are not sure of her mental state."

Erika's family said they hired a local cave and mine expert to help with the search.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help cover the costs of search efforts.