California mother-son street race leads to mother's death and son's arrest: report

A mother-son street race ended in tragedy in southern California this week, with the 54-year-old mother dead and the 26-year-old son arrested for vehicular manslaughter and DUI charges, authorities said.

Both of their vehicles crashed while trying to pass a third car they found during their San Bernardino run around 10:15 a.m. Monday, the San Bernardino Sun reported.

The mother's vehicle overturned and then hit a tree, a pipe, and a light pole.

The driver, identified as Algetta Michelle Strother, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the report.

His passenger, an unidentified 21-year-old woman, was hospitalized with unspecified injuries, Sgt. Of San Bernardino police spokesman. John Echevarria told the newspaper.

Strother had been driving a Chevrolet Tahoe SUV while the son, identified as Steven Kirk Strother Jr., was driving a Buick Century, police said.

The two people in the third vehicle were not injured, police said.