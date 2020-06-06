California Newsom Governor allows film and television production to resume next week

California Governor Gavin Newsom has given his blessing that film and television production resume on Friday, subject to approval by county public health authorities.

The state Department of Public Health also issued comprehensive guidelines for schools, daycares, and casinos. But he published just one paragraph on music, film and television production, essentially imposing detailed rules on local health officials and labor bargaining.

Production has been stopped since the beginning of March, and it remains uncertain when it will actually restart.

The Alliance of Film and Television Producers produced a 22-page "white paper" on the subject, and sent it Monday for approval to officials in New York, California and Los Angeles County.

But union officials have said work-for-work protocols have yet to be resolved. The industry report called for periodic testing of crew members, six-foot physical distance, and widespread use of facial liners.

Industry sources have projected that the new protocols could increase production costs by as much as 20 percent.

Los Angeles County health authorities have been waiting for the state to authorize production before issuing their own guidelines, and they are expected to do so as early as next week.

Universal film director Donna Langley asked county officials Tuesday to quickly review the white paper and lift the restrictions according to the industry plan, hoping to resume production as soon as possible.

The state gave its blessing on Friday for sporting events to be held without spectators, also beginning Friday, subject to a labor agreement and local approval. The department published a detailed guide for schools, day camps, and casinos on tribal lands.

"As we continue to publish guidance on how different sections can reopen with modifications, it is important to remember that guidance does not mean" go, "" said Dr. Sonia Angell, director of CDPH, in a statement. "Your local health officer will make the final decision on which sectors to open, guided by data specific to your community."

Film and television production guidelines have been delayed in recent weeks.

At an entertainment roundtable on May 20, Newsom said he expected to issue the guidelines the following Monday. However, the following week, he said the orientation would be postponed as his office worked with industry stakeholders and work to refine the rules.