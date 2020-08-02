California onions are likely the source of the salmonella outbreak in 34 states

A California-based onion grower is the likely source of a salmonella outbreak that has infected nearly 400 people in 34 states, including New York, federal officials said.

All onions distributed after May 1 were recalled by Thomson International Inc. of Bakersfield, California, after 117 new cases involving its red onions in the past week, including four in New York, the CDC said.

Authorities said the outbreak sent 59 people to the hospital, but has not yet caused any deaths.

Consumers are advised not to eat onions with the Thomson International name on the label.

"Although red onions have been identified as the likely source, other types of onions can become contaminated due to the way onions are grown and harvested," the CDC said in a statement.

"If you don't know where your onions come from, don't eat them, serve or sell them, or any food made from them."

Thomson's onions were distributed under the names TII Premium, El Competitor, Hartley, Onions 52, Imperial Fresh, Utah Onions and Food Lion, the company told the New York Times.

The onions made it to Canada, where health officials attributed another 114 cases of salmonella to the outbreak.

Symptoms of salmonella infection include diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps, and generally last four to seven days, the CDC said.

Salmonella causes more than 1.35 million infections and 400 deaths per year in the United States, according to federal statistics.