California parents sue Governor Newsom over restrictions on opening schools: & # 39; We need to get up and fight & # 39;

Two California parents who sued their Democratic governor Gavin Newsom to reopen schools for in-person learning explained Friday that they are concerned about their children.

In an interview on "Fox & Friends," Christine Ruiz told presenter Ainsley Earhardt that she has been listening to doctors and pediatricians across the country who say it is "essential" for children to return to the classroom.

"And especially for my two children who have special needs, both are diagnosed with autism, one severe and one mild, it is essential. It is essential," he said. "Regression is dangerous and profound for them. Therefore, it is definitely something we thought we needed to fight for."

Jesse Petrilla, the father of two children, noted the damage that closed schools have caused to parents like himself and their children.

"This (is) a problem that affects all parents widely across the board. It doesn't matter (what) political party (or) demographics," he said. "And I personally, as the father of two children, will tell you what I noticed with our 6-year-old son. He loved going to school when he entered kindergarten last year … But, I noticed it so soon when the distance learning, (there was) a decrease in their motivation, a decrease in their enthusiasm for learning.

"And it was very discouraging to see him because he is a boy (who) woke up and said: 'I want to go to school. Oh, we're going to be late, Dad!' Decrease. Discipline", Petrilla added.

He told Earhardt that distance learning is a "joke", noting that "half the battle" for young children is social interaction.

"And frankly, the data simply does not support such drastic action by the governor. The death rate has been steadily declining," Petrilla said. "Fortunately, in the state of California we have had zero deaths in children under the age of 18.

"And this affects working class people the most. I mean, these are: how are you going to tell a single mother who is a waitress that she is going to have to learn remotely about her child or pay for daycare costs ? ? " I ask. "I mean, this is such an important issue that we are very grateful to be part of the fight. I mean, we have to stand up and fight these excessive policies."

Ruiz said that the population with special needs generally needs additional attention and special services that are critical to their learning.

"These are practical learners. They are in a classroom with a highly educated teacher who specializes in special needs, behaviorists, speech therapists, occupational therapists," he said. "And when you take those kits off those kids, there is no learning whatsoever. They cannot learn from the webinars."

What Ruiz is most concerned about with his children is regression or cognitive decline that could have a long-term negative impact.

"So we are actually doing great harm to the special needs population who desperately need to go back to the classroom, need to go back to their teachers, need to go back to their aid, need to go back to socialization, life skills," he concluded. "And, you know, I definitely don't want to see the harmful effects on my children for years to come."

Ruiz and Petrilla are partnering with The Center for American Liberty to fight Newsom's school closure mandates.

The lawsuit, announced Tuesday, aims to stop Newsom's Friday order, which states that to resume instruction in class, a county on the COVID-19 watch list must be off the list for a period of two weeks. . The Center for American Freedom claims that the governor's actions are unconstitutional and accuses him of putting politics above education.

As of Tuesday, more than 30 of the state's 58 counties were on the watch list.

California is once again the center of the virus, with numbers increasing at an alarming rate.

According to The Los Angeles Times, there were 9,642 more COVID-19 cases Thursday at the Golden State, bringing the total confirmed cases to more than 431,100. There were also more than 150 deaths; The death toll has reached more than 8,200.