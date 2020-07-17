California pastor breaks Newsom worship lockup: "Churches are not the problem"

Pastor Arthur Hodges, a Pentecostal minister in San Diego, told "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on Thursday that California churches have collectively ended the ongoing restrictions by Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom on places of worship.

Hodges told host Brian Kilmeade that his church has never closed in pursuit of Newsom's mandate, saying that the governor and other politicians should recognize that worship plays a role in people's health and well-being, just as it does. a hospital.

"We are looking at all of our options right now, but the church continues," said Hodges. "We have a problem with this."

In response to an increase in the number of coronavirus cases, Newsom announced Monday that indoor worship services can no longer be held in 30 counties on the state's "watch list." San Diego County is among those on the list.

"There are over 10,000 churches in California," Hodges told Kilmeade, "and we've basically gotten to the point where we're saying, 'Enough is enough.' In mid-March we were told the goal was to flatten the curve and not overwhelm to hospitals.

Well guess what? In San Diego County we smashed the curve in three weeks. It has gone down and hospitals are disappointed. "

Hodges also insisted that the churches "are not part of the problem, they are part of the solution" in difficult times.

"While hospitals treat people with this medical condition, which is necessary, the other parts of people's well-being are left out," he said. "Your spiritual and mental well-being, your emotional well-being. The church will no longer be marginalized."