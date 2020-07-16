California pastor to challenge Newsom shutdown, possibly running for governor

A California pastor said he would challenge Governor Gavin Newsom's latest coronavirus lockup, and perhaps even challenge him in polls.

Pastor Greg Fairrington, leader of the 3,500-member Destiny Christian Church outside of Sacramento, said he plans to continue holding in-person services despite the second Newsom shutdown announced Monday. The Golden State has seen a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases, now overtaken by New York.

"If we don't stand up, all we are doing is kicking the can on the road and we will have the same conversations in three weeks, six weeks, six months or even a year from now," said Fairrington Fox News.

"We need to take a collective stand and say, 'We are the church and we have Biblical and First Amendment rights to worship together,'" added the pastor.

During a live streaming service earlier this month, Fairrington ran for governor if he receives enough support, reports The Sacramento Bee.

After 11 weeks of online-only services, Fairrington reopened on May 31 along with 1,000 other congregations across the state. Days earlier, President Trump had declared that houses of worship were "essential" and declared that he would annul any governor who does not allow them to open.

"We believe that the local church plays a critical role in mental, spiritual and community outreach in our communities, as affirmed by our department of justice and the executive branch of government," the church said in a statement.

They will continue to follow the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of social distancing, wearing of masks, temperature controls and sanitation "due to the abundance of care for people in our church and the surrounding community." The services will continue to be broadcast to around 40,000 viewers.

"Our mandate is to obey the Word of God, and worship is part of what we do as a church in a corporate way," the church statement said. "As we come together as a community, we choose to live in faith over fear. Like our monetary states, our founders committed and our churches believe: In God we trust."

Meanwhile in Atlanta, megachurch pastor Andy Stanley announced this week that he will not resume services in person until next year.