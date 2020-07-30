California Pizza Kitchen files for bankruptcy

The 35-year-old pizza chain introduced Chapter 11 on Thursday, explaining that the process will help it "reduce its long-term debt burden and quickly emerge from bankruptcy as a much stronger company." He warned that it will close unprofitable locations, but did not say how many of its 200 global restaurants will be affected.

"Covid-19's unprecedented impact on our operations certainly created additional challenges, but this agreement from our lenders demonstrates their commitment to CPK's viability as an ongoing business," CEO Jim Hyatt said in a statement.

CPK raised nearly $ 47 million in new financing to ensure operations continue normally. He has around $ 13 million in cash and hasn't paid rent in the past few months at most of his locations.

The temporary closure of meals indoors has also been brutal for the company, because meals on the premises account for 80% of its sales, the company said in a document. Revenue is currently down 40% compared to the same period last year, he said.