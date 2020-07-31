California Police Chief Initiates Investigation of Alleged Plate Bending Rite to Indicate Fatal Shooting

The explosive allegations were first reported by Open Vallejo, who spoke to John Whitney, a former Vallejo police captain. Whitney, according to the report, said he was fired from his post after drawing attention to unethical conduct, including flexing the badge.

Whitney, the report adds, said she learned of the secret practice last year and reported it to the chain of command. The news site reported that at least 14 of Vallejo's 51 current and former officers involved in shootings since 2000 had a badge folded by a colleague shortly after a fatal shooting, citing sources familiar with the practice.

At least one official named in the Open Vallejo report denied having participated in such a practice. "My badge has never been folded," he told the newspaper. "That is a lie."

In a statement released Wednesday, Vallejo Police Chief Shawny Williams said the new information had prompted the investigation and would help him "understand the department's culture more broadly and take corrective action."

"If credible evidence is found, I will expand the investigation to an official investigation," Williams said in the statement.

Shortly after Open Vallejo published his story, Lt. Michael Nichelini, president of the Vallejo police union, called the story a "beyond inflammation" statement obtained by Mercury News. He said he was unaware of the alleged practice of folding badges. "Frankly, it's a ridiculous notion," he said.

According to her lawyer, Alison Berry Wilkinson, Whitney, a 19-year-old department veteran, learned of the secret ritual in February 2019 after the shooting of a local rapper at the entrance of a fast-food restaurant.

"To be proud of that (the shooting) is absolutely damnable in my opinion," Wilkinson told CNN. "It is very unethical and does not conform to the code of ethics for police surveillance. And it was certainly something that he felt he needed to end."

Citing confidentiality, Wilkinson said he could not reveal further details. But she said Whitney voiced her concern with then-Police Chief Andrew Bidou, who instructed her to address the issue at a command personnel meeting.

"During that meeting, Captain Whitney wanted all supervisors to inspect their subordinates' uniforms and collect insignia," said Wilkinson.

She confirmed other details of the Open Vallejo story, including that 10 suspicious badges were eventually put in a cardboard box and taken to the boss's office.

"When the chief saw how many needed to be repaired, he was concerned that it would raise suspicions with the city's finance department, so he ordered that the insignia be returned to officers with instructions that officers fix them," Wilkinson said his client told him.

Bidou has not responded to CNN's requests for comment.

In August 2019, Whitney was fired from her job after an investigation into allegations that she mishandled information, according to the Open Vallejo report. Wilkinson said the official reason had to do with the removal of Whitney's personal information from her department-issued phone.

But according to a complaint Wilkinson filed against the city, it was retaliation against Whitney "for expressing his professional views on a variety of misconduct problems."

While the claim, which seeks late payment and attorney fees, does not specifically mention the badge bending, Wilkinson says it will be detailed in an unfair termination lawsuit that Whitney plans to file.

Whitney appears to have an ally in Vallejo Mayor Bob Sampayan. In a letter of recommendation attached to the complaint, Sampayan writes: "Frankly, I believe that because John spoke about a negative culture at the Vallejo Police Department, his reputation was tainted by those who did not want any & # 39 to be broadcast. ; dirty clothes & # 39; ".

Sampayan was not available for comment Thursday, but the city provided a statement saying assistant city manager Anne Cardwell had spoken to city manager Greg Nyhoff, who said: "The mayor had advised me last year about these Disturbing allegations of this practice that they may have had occurred in previous years at the Police Department. I immediately consulted with former Police Chief Bidou about these claims, and Chief Bidou indicated to me that this claim to & # 39; double insignia & # 39; had previously been investigated and the claim had not been substantiated. All claims or credible information regarding possible serious misconduct. Chief Williams is currently following the above allegations by taking all investigative steps, and will take action. appropriate and necessary based on the information provided. "

Attorney General Calls Department Review

The Vallejo Police Department is no stranger to the controversy.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced last month that his office would review the department's policies and practices amid a series of shootings by officers.

A 2019 investigation by the NBC Bay Area found that, per capita, the Vallejo Police Department had the highest number of people shot by police officers in Northern California, and the third-highest number in the state.

Becerra's review appears to have been caused in part by the June 2 shooting death of Sean Monterrosa, 22, in Vallejo. Police shot the Latino man in a Walgreens parking lot after they arrived to investigate reports of looting after the protests.

The officer who fired the fatal round mistook a hammer for a gun in the pocket of Monterossa's sweatshirt, police said in a press release. What's more, investigators investigating the case discovered that key evidence, the bullet-riddled windshield of the police car the officer shot, was destroyed.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi asked the FBI to investigate the murder.