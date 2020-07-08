California police detail chaotic arrest in a shooting that took a 15-year-old boy to hide in the desert for 30 hours

The California gunman a 15-year-old boy spent more than 30 hours hiding in the Tahoe National Forest after he allegedly shot and killed his father was detained after trying to run over two wildlife agents, investigators say.

John Thomas Conway of Oroville was finally arrested on July 4 after a shooting involving an officer and a K-9 deployment, according to the Sierra County Sheriff's Office.

"Although the minor … spent the night alone in the forest, he was in good physical condition and did not need medical attention," he said in a statement. "After giving him some food and water, the officers transported him to the Sheriff's Office, where he was reunited with his mother."

Police say the terrible experience involving Conway began on Friday after receiving the news that two people, who did not know him, suffered gunshot wounds in what "appeared to be a random act of violence."

While transporting the couple to a local hospital, Jack Gershman called a cell phone to report that his father Ari had been shot and that he escaped and was lost, the sheriff's office said.

"The 15-year-old told the 911 dispatcher that he and his father, who was later identified as Dr. Ari Gershman, a Danville doctor, encountered the suspect while driving on a dirt road," the statement read. in the statement. "The suspect opened fire on Dr. Gershman and his son, killing Dr. Gershman."

Ari Gershman had taken her son to the Tahoe National Forest for an off-road trip in a new four-wheel-drive Jeep, according to a GoFundMe page created for the family.

Police say they located Gershman's body and vehicle. Then a massive search effort was launched by numerous law enforcement agencies for Jack and the suspect, which were found on Saturday, July 4.

"Shortly after locating the minor, the suspect approached two California Department of Fish and Wildlife officials and a US Forest Service officer at high speed in (one) off-road vehicle," the Office said from the Sierra County Sheriff.

Officers had established a checkpoint and tried to arrest Conway, according to police, but the 40-year-old man did not obey.

"The suspect did not stop and attempted to run over the two wildlife officers and then fled south on Saddleback Road to Downieville," the Sheriff's Office said in its statement.

"A third wildlife officer was stationed on the road in Downieville and began driving uphill to block the suspects' vehicle," he continued, "resulting in a collision while" trying to stop the suspect. "

Conway, whom the police described as immediately posing a "threat" to the police, was arrested after the shooting and deployment of K-9s involved by the officer. The extent of his injuries was not disclosed, but he was rushed to a hospital after receiving medical treatment at the scene.

The Sheriff's Office says the county district attorney will announce the charges against him soon. Before his arrest this past weekend, the Butte County Sheriff's Office was looking for Conway on a felony order charging him with assault, vandalism, and two counts of terrorist threats, Chico Enterprise-Record reported in 2019.

Gershman, meanwhile, leaves two other children.

"Ari was an avid cyclist, a vegetarian, a nature lover, an internal medicine doctor, a devoted and loving father and a fantastic friend who was willing to give up anything for his friends and family," said the GoFundMe page.

Fox News' Robert Gearty contributed to this report.