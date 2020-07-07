California prison chief medical executive replaced amid coronavirus outbreak

California officials announced Monday the replacement of the state medical executive for the prison system amid a growing outbreak of coronavirus among inmates in the Bay Area.

San Quentin, the oldest prison in California, had been free of coronavirus cases until, in late May, a bus loaded with 121 prisoners was transferred from the California Institution for Men in Chino to alleviate a virus outbreak there.

Prison officials had not examined the inmates for COVID-19 within two weeks of the transfer, but reports now say that more than a third of the San Quintín prison population is infected.

HERD'S IMMUNITY MAY NOT BE ACHIEVABLE IN THE FIGHT AGAINST CORONAVIRUSES

"They should not have been transferred," Governor Gavin Newsom said in a public speech, according to the LA Times. He added that managing the prison outbreak "remains a priority for our administration."

Newsom said it hopes the efforts can "responsibly" expel prisoners, reducing the population count by almost 1,000 prisoners in the coming weeks, the Times added.

The measures involve expediting the release of inmates qualified for probation or parole. Those with high-risk medical conditions were also considered for accelerated release.

In an update released Monday, officials announced three more COVID-19-related deaths among inmates in San Quentin, bringing the total number of deaths to six. There are now 1,381 infected inmates in San Quentin and 2,356 infections among inmates statewide.

California Correctional Health Care Services (CCHCS) announced the change in leadership on July 6, replacing Dr. R. Steven Tharratt from his role as the state medical executive, which he has held since 2010, according to reports. Going forward, Tharratt will serve as special health care advisor to the recipient, providing "strategic guidance in all health care matters," according to the announcement.

ADOLESCENT ATTENDED A CHURCH PARTY WITH 100 WEEKS OF PEOPLE BEFORE DYING FROM CORONAVIRUS: REPORT

CCHCS added that Dr. Joseph Bick will serve as director of health care services, and also COVID-19 response leader for health care. Vince Cullen was announced to serve as director of health care operations and corrections services.

Given the worsening outbreak in San Quintín, authorities are concerned about the prison's impact on nearby hospitals in the coming weeks. As of Monday, authorities reported that 91 prisoners were receiving medical care at outside health centers across the state.

Fox News has contacted CCHCS with a request for comment.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP