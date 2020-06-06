California restaurant accepts name change amid national unrest





Now, he is the only one left, and he is changing his name to meet the changing times amid the country's protests against racism and police brutality.

Sambo & # 39; s in Santa Barbara will remain in business but under a new and undetermined name, owners say on Facebook.

The term "Sambo" is a long-standing racial slur with roots that go back to an 1899 book about a dark-skinned South Indian boy. The name became an epithet against African Americans.

The restaurant sign has been covered, at least temporarily, with a peace sign, a sign and the word "love" for Peace and Love.