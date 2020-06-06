California restaurant accepts name change amid national unrest

The term "Sambo" is a long-standing racial slur with roots that go back to an 1899 book about a dark-skinned South Indian boy. The name became an epithet against African Americans.
The restaurant sign has been covered, at least temporarily, with a peace sign, a sign and the word "love" for Peace and Love.
"Our family has examined our hearts and realized that we must be sensitive when others we respect make a strong appeal," the owners posted. "So today we stand in solidarity with those who seek change and do our part the best we can."
Owner Chad Stevens said its founders, his grandfather Sam Battistone and business partner Newell "Bo" Bohnett, formed the restaurant's name from parts of their names.
Stevens agreed to change the name after listening to resident Rashelle Monet.
"Although it didn't come from a bad place, it is still a very painful term for many people," said Monet. "I understand that it was not intentional. I am not saying that Sambo and the owners are racist. I am saying that the insult is racist."
Stevens said the time is right for a change.
"With the current environment in our country, we need to unite and, as the sign says, peace and love," he said.