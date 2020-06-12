California restaurant manager allegedly caught on video buying TV from suspected looters

A California restaurant manager was caught on video allegedly buying a television of suspected looters struggling to put it inside his escape vehicle.

The video showing the scene in front of Santa Monica's Pono Burger burger on May 31, while looting was taking place in the city, was shot by a resident who lives in an apartment building next door, according to Fox 11.

It shows a group of people trying to cram a television into a sedan before a man on the sidewalk approaches them, which the resident identified as the restaurant manager.

"Three right now. That's it. Three hundred right now! Come on!" One of the people is heard saying to the man in the video.

Later, the video shows a person in a black sweatshirt carrying the television to the area where the man emerged. In exchange, the man reaches into his back pocket, pulls out what appears to be a wad of bills, and then hands them to a woman in the group.

When a Fox 11 reporter confronted the man at the Pono Burger on Thursday and showed him the video, he said, "I mean I was there, but I didn't take the television" and that the group "came back that way with him." "

"Isn't that you're handing them cash?" the reporter then asks.

"No," says the man.

"What is that? Is that monopoly money? What is that?" The journalist continues.

"That's not money, I mean … that's my phone," says the man, before adding: "Honestly, I have no idea what I had in hand, I didn't buy it."

The station says that any California resident who knowingly purchases a stolen item can be charged with receiving stolen property, which is a felony if its value exceeds $ 950.

The resident also told Fox 11 that she intends to file a police report and deliver the video to investigators.