California restaurant that discourages customers from wearing masks: report

A northern California restaurant is accused of asking customers to remove their masks amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to multiple reports.

Apple Bistro in Placerville has reportedly displayed a sign discouraging the use of masks by customers dining indoors, prompting complaints from those eating at the restaurant. The off-site warning reads, "No social conditioning. No oxygen deprivation mask. No dirty latex germ spreader," followed by "This may not be for you."

"I was asked to leave this cafe when I came in for an apple pie," wrote one woman on social media, according to KABC-TV in Los Angeles. "Why? Because he was wearing a mask. We stop almost every time we get to the cabin. We will never stop there again."

Another customer, identified as Connie, said the sign outside doesn't bother her, according to FOX 40.

"I have no problem. I'm glad to see that they are still doing business and are distancing themselves socially," he said.

Connie believes that the warning outside the restaurant is a joke and doubts that customers are being rejected for not wearing face shields. "When I ate there a week ago, there were people there in masks," he said, according to the station.

The owner of the establishment said he disagrees with the county's health regulations and is therefore not implementing them, CBS Sacramento reported.

Governor Gavin Newsom ordered people to wear masks when they were in public places in California when cases began to escalate in the state last month. During an emergency meeting earlier this month, local health authorities were empowered to suspend health permits from companies that defy state guidelines.

"I don't want to take them out of business. I don't want to over-regulate, but I do want to do everything I can to help them adopt the right stance and operational processes," El Dorado County Supervisor John Hidahl said, according to Sacramento KOVR.

The El Dorado County Health Department received a handful of complaints about staff not following the guidelines and said it could withdraw the restaurant's license. Following the complaints, health officials will issue a warning on the first visits this week. Food serving licenses can be suspended on a second visit, according to FOX 40.

Placerville is located about 40 miles northeast of Sacramento.