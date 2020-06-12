California sheriff's deputy beaten, dragged by vehicle in alleged hit and run

A California sheriff's deputy was injured after being hit and dragged by a vehicle Thursday night in what authorities said was a hit-and-run incident, according to multiple reports.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy appeared to be aware and alert at the Santa Clarita scene before being transported to a hospital, KCBS-TV Los Angeles reported.

The suspect left and was last seen near the entrance to Highway 14, which authorities temporarily closed as part of a search for the vehicle, according to the station.

At least one police helicopter was deployed during the search for the vehicle, believed to be a light gray Range Rover with Florida license plates, KTLA-TV reported.

The deputy was allegedly beaten after being involved with a suspect in a felony order, according to the station.