California sheriff's program suspended after 33 apprentices tested positive for coronavirus

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department decided to suspend classes in person for a training program last week at its East Los Angeles facility after nearly three dozen cadets tested positive for the coronavirus, officials said Thursday.

The 160 cadets in the Southern California program were evaluated after a cadet who showed symptoms tested positive for the virus. In all, 33 cadets were positive for the virus, including 20 assistant trainees and 13 from other agencies, The Los Angeles Times reported.

Public information officer Jodi Miller said Thursday that none of the students had a fever. Infected cadets will continue to be quarantined for another week and will continue with remote training.

All the cadets have been traveling from their home to the training facilities, which means that one of the students could have contracted the virus from a person outside the program.

Miller said cadets observe good hygiene throughout the program, facilities are cleaned frequently throughout the day, and cadet temperatures are taken every day. Cadets also wear masks while training.

San Bernardino County has reported 8,454 cases of coronavirus, including 414 on Thursday, and 230 deaths.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has issued a statewide order requiring people to wear masks whenever they are in public as cases increase amid the reopening of businesses.

"Science shows that face covers and masks work," Newsom said in a statement announcing the order. "They are critical to keeping those around them safe, keeping businesses open and restarting our economy."

Until now, the Democratic governor has left it up to local governments to decide whether to require masks, an issue that has become politically complicated as some Americans resist orders to wear them. He said he is now issuing the order because too many people are going out into the public uncovered as companies, restaurants and other sectors of the economy reopen.

Students in the program's senior and junior classes, which started earlier in the year, are required to wear masks while training on-site.

California has reported 167,085 cases and 5,355 deaths Thursday, The Times reported.

Fox News' Andrew O & # 39; Reilly contributed to this report.