California shooting at Walmart distribution center kills 2, injures 4

RED BLUFF, Calif. – Two people were killed and at least four people were in good condition in a hospital on Saturday after a man entered a distribution center and started shooting at people.

The two people who died and the four injuries were treated at St. Elizabeth Community Hospital in Red Bluff, spokeswoman Allison Hendrickson told The Associated Press. She declined to provide further details.

The shooting of a man with an "AR-type weapon" started around 3:30 p.m. At the Walmart distribution center south of Red Bluff, emergency dispatchers told the Record-Searchlight newspaper.

There was also a fire at the site, and the suspect appears to have rammed a vehicle into the building, dispatchers said. There were about 200 workers inside the facility, some of whom locked themselves in a room, employees of the center told KHSL television station.

The suspect was described as being in a white vehicle that had been brought into the building, the Sacramento Bee reported. The shooter was in the middle of the parking lot, dispatchers said.

The suspect was shot in the chest around 3:45 p.m., dispatchers told the newspaper.

Scott Thammakhanty, an employee at the facility's reception center, said he heard the shooter shoot with a semi-automatic weapon.

"It went on and on, I don't even know how many times he fired," said Thammakhanty. "I just know it was a lot."

Thammakhanty and others started running for their lives, and he saw people lying on the ground as he advanced, he said.

Thammakhanty told the newspaper that he did not know his identity.

His fellow employee, Franklin Lister, 51, told the New York Times that he had just started work when a co-worker ran down the hall yelling, "Active shooting! Active shooter!

Dispatchers told the Record-Searchlight that at least one woman had been shot. A man also reported that his leg was run over when the shooter crashed a vehicle into the store, but the man was not sure if he had been shot, dispatchers said.

Walmart spokesman Scott Pope told Record-Searchlight that the company is "aware of the situation" and is working with the police.

"We have no additional information to share at this time," said Pope.

Red Bluff is a city of approximately 14,000 people about 131 miles (210 km) north of Sacramento, California.