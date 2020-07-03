California shooting leaves 2 dead, other injured: reports

A shooting in Kern County, California on Thursday night left two people dead and three others injured, according to reports.

The shooting occurred around 7:30 p.m. Local time in Delano, a city of about 53,000 residents, about 20 miles north of Bakersfield.

The neighborhood was cordoned off as police investigated the shooting, Bakersfield FOX 58 reported.

The medical conditions for the injured were not immediately available.

Authorities did not immediately reveal the identities or ages of the victims.

Delano Police Chief Robert Nevarez said the shooting was likely gang related, Bakersfield's KGET-TV reported.